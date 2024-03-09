               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkmenistan Sets Up Strategic Advisory Council With UN


3/9/2024 3:10:11 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree, according to which the 'Turkmenistan – UN' Strategic Advisory Council was established, Azernews reports.

According to the official source, the document also approved the composition of this strategic advisory council.

The activities of the new structure are aimed at establishing a systematic partnership within the framework of projects implemented jointly with the UN and its agencies, bringing national programs in line with the requirements of the time, and promoting international initiatives in Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a proposal to establish the 'Turkmenistan - UN' Strategic Advisory Council earlier at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

He noted that the activities of this council will be focused on solving such tasks as coordinating steps for the preparation, selection, and approval of projects together with specialized UN agencies and developing proposals for the Government of Turkmenistan in this regard.

