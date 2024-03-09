Turkmenistan Sets Up Strategic Advisory Council With UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov signed a decree,
according to which the 'Turkmenistan – UN' Strategic Advisory
Council was established, Azernews reports.
According to the official source, the document also approved the
composition of this strategic advisory council.
The activities of the new structure are aimed at establishing a
systematic partnership within the framework of projects implemented
jointly with the UN and its agencies, bringing national programs in
line with the requirements of the time, and promoting international
initiatives in Turkmenistan.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov made a proposal to establish the
'Turkmenistan - UN' Strategic Advisory Council earlier at a meeting
of the Cabinet of Ministers.
He noted that the activities of this council will be focused on
solving such tasks as coordinating steps for the preparation,
selection, and approval of projects together with specialized UN
agencies and developing proposals for the Government of
Turkmenistan in this regard.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107956309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.