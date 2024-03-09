Miss World 2024: From Manushi Chhillar, Aishwarya Rai To Reita Faria, Here's List Of All Past Indian Winners

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Miss World 2024: The 71st Miss World competition grand finale at the Jio World Convention Centre is all set to begin in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. India is represented by 22-year-old Sini Shetty. The beauty pageant is taking place in India after more than two decades. In past, the competition has been won by several ladies from India, including Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Manushi Chhillar, etc time, when the beauty pageant was hosted by India, Irene Skliva of Greece won the Miss World title in 1996. Here is the full list of Indians who have won the Miss World title once in their life Faria PowellReita Faria Powell was the first woman from India, in fact from Asia, to win the prestigious beauty pageant in 1966. At the time of participating in the competition, she was a medical student Rai Bachchan

Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, created history by winning the Miss World crown in 1994. With this, she became the second Indian to wear the crown. She pursued her education in architecture, but because of her interest in acting and modelling, she left out of college. After winning Miss World, she gave many Bollywood superhit movies and even worked in Hollywood films Hayden

In 1997, another Indian won the Miss World title for the third time, she was Diana Hyden. With a graduation degree from the London School of Economics, Hyden is the best example of 'beauty with brains'. During the 1997, Miss World competition, she impressed the judges with her intelligence and confidence MookheyYukta Mookhey from Mumbai, became the fourth Indian to win the Miss World title in 1999. She was born on 2 November 1979. She did her education at St Joseph's Convent High School, Mumbai. She also has a certificate in Computer Science and a degree in Zoology Chopra Jonas

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction, for her career in Bollywood and Hollywood speaks for herself. The Citadel actress won the Miss World title in 2000 and became the fifth Indian woman to wear the crown. She was born on 18 July 1982 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India. She comes from an Army background, as her mother and father, both were physicians in the Indian Army. She did her schooling in Lucknow and later was admission to the Jai Hind College Chhillar

The most recent Indian winner of the Miss World title is Manushi Chhillar. She brought the crown back to India in 2017. her mother and father are both physicians and she was pursuing an MBBS during the Miss World competition. She began her acting career after winning the Miss World crown.



