Jordan Armed Forces Conduct 10 Airdrops Of Aid Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 9 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, alongside partner countries, executed ten targeted airdrops of aid into the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday.The move is part of Jordan's concerted international effort to alleviate the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, reflecting the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people amidst the ongoing Israeli war on the coastal Palestinian territoryThe operation saw the deployment of two C130 aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, with additional contributions from Egypt, the US, France and Belgium.These airdrops are a continuation of Jordan's active involvement in humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza, with the Jordan Armed Forces having conducted 35 airdrops since November 6, and a collective total of 36 airdrops undertaken in collaboration with allied nations.The humanitarian and medical aid is being transported through various means, including land convoys and air bridges from Marka Airport to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, in addition to the strategic airdrops, demonstrating Jordan's multifaceted approach to supporting Gaza during this crisis.