CJI Launches E-Court Facility In Bikaner, Bats For Use Of Simple Language In Courts

(MENAFN- IANS) Bikaner, March 9 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, on Thursday announced the launch of an e-court facility in Bikaner, and said that the lawyers settled here will now be able to practice from the city itself.

"The Supreme Court of the country is located on Tilak Marg, Delhi. But it is not the Supreme Court of Tilak Marg, it is the Supreme Court of India. Similarly, the Rajasthan High Court also doesn't belong to Jaipur or Jodhpur alone, it is for the entire Rajasthan. Now, the lawyers in Bikaner will be able to practice and plead in the high court from here itself,” the CJI said at a programme organised by the Ministry of Law and Justice at the auditorium of Maharaja Ganga Singh University here.

The Chief Justice said that the Government of India has approved a budget of Rs 7,000 crore for the e-court Phase 3 project. The facility of video conferencing will be made available in Bikaner using this fund, he said.

The CJI also said that court rulings should be made in the local language in any court of the country.

“When I am sitting in Delhi and making a decision for a lawyer or a judge, it may be in a particular language, but if I am making a decision for the common man, it must be in a simple language,” he said.

The CJI also said that there is a connection between democracy and the Constitution of India.

"Understanding the Constitution also develops and nurtures the understanding of democracy. There is a need to convey the messages of the Constitution to every person. The spirit of the Constitution will have to reach every citizen," he said.

The Chief Justice also said that Bikaner made a big contribution to the making of the Constitution of India.

"One of the 284 members of the Constituent Assembly was Jaswant Singh from Bikaner. Maharaja Ganga Singh of the princely state of Bikaner was selected as the first Chancellor of the Chamber of Princes. The Constitution of India is closely linked to Bikaner,” he said.

Earlier, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that as the Chancellor of the Chamber of Princes, Maharaja Ganga Singh used to sit at the same place where the Chief Justice sat initially.