US Forces Shoot Down 15 Houthi Drones In Red Sea, Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 9 (KUNA) -- United States Central Command (CENTCOM) affirmed Saturday that the US and coalition forces shot down 15 Houthi drones in Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

"Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists conducted a large-scale Un-crewed Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attack into the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM stated via X platform.

CENTCOM and coalition forces shot down the drones after determining them to be an imminent threat to merchant vessels, US Navy, and coalition ships in the region, added the X statement, noting that these actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure.

The US Department of State has condemned the Houthis continuous attacks on merchant vessels, especially ones carrying humanitarian aid.

The US announced on January 17 re-listing Houthi militia in terrorism lists due to the attacks launched by the group on commercial ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and on forces stationed in the region. (end)

