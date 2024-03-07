Zelensky Discusses Bolstering Air Defense, Joint Weapons Production With UK Defense Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with UK Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps to discuss further defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Head of State said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At the meeting with Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps, we discussed the continuation of defense cooperation between our countries," the President noted.

According to him, the meeting focused on bolstering Ukraine's air defense and long-range capabilities, as well as meeting other urgent needs for weapons and ammunition and developing joint weapon production.

“I thank the government and people of the United Kingdom for their leadership in supporting Ukraine and our people,” he said.

According to the president's press service , Zelensky said that it is symbolic that”it was with the United Kingdom that we signed the first agreement on security cooperation during Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's recent visit to Ukraine. Thank you for this support”.

The interlocutors discussed further defense cooperation to bolster air defense and long-range capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, meet other urgent needs of Ukraine in weapons and ammunition, and establish joint weapons production.

The parties noted Ukraine's significant progress in ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and emphasized the importance of further unimpeded functioning of the Black Sea transport corridor.

As reported, British and German Foreign Ministers, David Cameron and Annalena Baerbock, discussed the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine during strategic consultations.

Photo: President's Office