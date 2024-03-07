Qatar Airways Raises The Curtain On The Future Of Travel At ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Best Airline in the Middle East revealed its increased flight frequencies to 15 global destinations in the next 12 months, including additional flights to Berlin starting this winter.

From Doha's Hamad International Airport – awarded the Best Airport in the Middle East nine consecutive times by Skytrax – Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations, including five destinations in Germany starting this summer.

Qatar Airways also unveiled its latest digital innovation during the inaugural day of ITB Berlin 2024 – the first airline in the world to launch a virtual digital human cabin crew – the revamped Sama.

Dubai, UAE – Qatar Airways commenced this year's ITB Berlin with the announcement of its increase in flight frequencies to 15 global destinations through the summer and winter seasons, and the introduction of its second-generation virtual MetaHuman cabin crew, Sama.

Sama 2.0 is an advanced AI cabin crew enhanced to interact with passengers for curated experiences in the airline's immersive platform, QVerse. Qatar Airways' reveal of Sama was held with a stunning holographic display at the airline's new and innovative stand. Powered by conversational AI, Sama showcased her knowledge on the diverse facets of Qatar Airways' operations in an effortless manner. The airline's new booth also offers a sensory pod where visitors can experience the award-winning Qsuite when onboard Qatar Airways' Business Class.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar also marked this year's ITB event with growing its flight frequency to Berlin, increasing it from 14 weekly flights to 18 starting winter 2024. The increase in flight frequency, along with Qatar Airways' upcoming inaugural flight to the city of Hamburg on 1 July 2024, is a testament to the airline's commitment to serving key destinations in Europe.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said:“As a long-standing exhibitor at ITB Berlin, Qatar Airways understands what excites our audience, and is proud to bring something new to the trade show. Innovation is a vital cornerstone of our mission, and with the new and improved Sama, we are taking another defining step towards enhancing our digital experience. The multiple flight increases in our existing destination network emphasise the surge in demand for air travel, bridging together countries and people for better tourism and trade opportunities.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori said:“We are delighted to be back at ITB Berlin to share our announcements with industry partners. The expansion of our German market to Hamburg demonstrates our continuous commitment to our passengers by offering them even more choice to connect to Qatar Airways' network of over 170 global destinations. We are pleased to be the only airline in the Middle East, which will soon fly to five cities in Germany, and connect our passengers to the world through Doha's Hamad International Airport – recognised as Skytrax's Best Airport in the Middle East for nine consecutive years. We look forward to welcoming all our commercial and trade partners to our stand over the next few days to commemorate our new milestones, and interact with our innovative products and services.”

With Hamburg as a recent addition to the German market, Qatar Airways will now serve five destinations in Germany with a total of 71 weekly flights, including the increased frequency to Berlin, connecting through the airline's award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport.

Destinations served by Qatar Airways will receive the following year on year flight frequency this summer:

Barcelona – increased from 14 weekly flights to 21

Boston – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Brussels – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Copenhagen – increased from four weekly flights to seven

Kuala Lumpur – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Manchester – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Miami – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Nice – increased from four weekly flights to seven (to increase in May ahead of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes Film Festival)

Oslo – increased from seven weekly flights to 14

Paris – increased from 21 weekly flights to 28

Rome – increased from 18 weekly flights to 21

Seoul – increased from seven weekly flights to eight

Tunis – increased from seven weekly flights to 10

Warsaw – increased from 10 weekly flights to 14

Destinations served by Qatar Airways will receive the following year on year flight frequency this winter:

Berlin – increased from 14 weekly flights to 18

Qatar Airways welcomes all guests to ITB Berlin to visit its new exhibition pavilion Hall 4.2, stand 102, from 5-7 March 2024.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the 'World's Best Business Class' for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the“World's Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the 'World's Best Airport' in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping'.