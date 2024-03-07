IIT Kanpur To Host Entrepreneurial Event, Abhivyakti’24, From March 15-16, 2024

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Abhivyakti, the esteemed event of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), is all set to host it from 15th March to 16th March, 2024.

The Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) proudly announces the upcoming

edition of“Abhivyakti,” slated to take place from March 15th to 16th, 2024. This year, Abhivyakti, in conjunction with Techkriti, promises to be an unparalleled celebration of innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement.

With a rich legacy of fostering groundbreaking ideas and nurturing budding startups, SIIC holds the #1 position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for Innovation. Abhivyakti serves as a testament to this commitment by bringing together over 150 startups from across India to the vibrant campus of IIT Kanpur.

Abhivyakti is more than just a festival; it is a convergence of visionaries, investors, industry leaders, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Through a series of workshops, panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities, participants will have the chance to explore the latest trends in technology, discuss innovative solutions to pressing global challenges, and forge meaningful connections within the startup ecosystem.

This year's edition of Abhivyakti will showcase a diverse array of startups spanning various sectors, including but not limited to artificial intelligence, biotechnology, clean energy, fintech, healthcare, and sustainable development. From disruptive business models to cutting-edge technologies, these startups embody the spirit of innovation and demonstrate the transformative potential of entrepreneurship.

Techkriti, the esteemed flagship event of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK), is all set to host its highly anticipated 30th edition from 14th March to 17th March, 2024. This momentous celebration of the 30th year would offer four days of extravaganza filled with innovation, technology, and entrepreneurial spirit. The theme for this Pearl Jubilee Edition is“The Cosmic Nexus”.

As Asia's largest technical and entrepreneurial festival, Techkriti garners attention from both national and international spheres and attracts a footfall of over 60,000 from around 1500 prestigious colleges worldwide. The event transforms the IITK campus into a hub of intellectual exchange and creative exploration. This year, the various competitions boast a combined reward pool of more than 55 Lakhs and will cater to diverse categories, along with prospects for employment and internships.









Techkriti will host workshops on crucial domains such as IoT with Google, Robotics, Drone, and Blockchain Technology, to demonstrate the advancements in science and technology to future engineers and science enthusiasts. Moreover, Techkriti's exhibitions serve as platforms to showcase ground-breaking innovations and ideas. Highlights include an Auto Expo featuring a stunning Ferrari and other cars, as well as NAO by Softbank Robotics, a humanoid robot revolutionizing human-robot interaction.









Building upon the success of previous years, Techkriti promises a lineup of captivating shows and performances. From electrifying DJ nights to stand-up comedy acts, with previous editions featuring renowned artists like Zakir Khan and Biswa Kalyan Rath, and engaging concerts featuring Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, and Nucleya, the festival caters to a wide spectrum of interests.

Techkriti aims to promote innovation and creativity among students through a diverse range of activities. From well-contested robotics competitions to challenging coding contests to exciting performances, Techkriti'24 welcomes a diverse audience, including tech enthusiasts, budding entrepreneurs, and those curious about the latest trends in technology. Interested individuals or teams can register via the Techkriti website.

