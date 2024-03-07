Bladder Scanners Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A bladder scanner is a device used to scan the urinary bladder. Patients with diabetes, renal calculi, abnormal urination, and other bladder-related conditions must have their bladders examined immediately. A bladder scanner, a portable, user-friendly ultrasound equipment, allows for a quick, simple, and non-invasive examination of the bladder. This gadget has an ultrasonic probe and a transductor to transport sound waves from the bladder to the scanner. The urinary bladder and how much urine it can contain are virtually represented by a non-invasive procedure called a bladder scan. Bladder scans are commonly employed in acute care, long-term care, and medical offices.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Prevalence of Urology-Related Disorders Drives the Global Market

According to research studies, the incidence of urological issues differs by area, which helps the market's growth. For instance, in the International Journal of Health Sciences and Research Article titled "Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence among Young Healthy Females in Gujarat - A Cross-Sectional Study," published in June 2021, the prevalence of urine incontinence was assessed to be 29.36%. It also said that stress incontinence made up the most significant proportion (51.70%) of all females with incontinence, followed by mixed incontinence (37.15%) and urge incontinence (11.15%). The prevalence of urine incontinence among young people is expected to drive market growth.

Furthermore, a Frontiers in Public Health article titled "A Cross-Sectional Assessment of Urinary Tract Infections Among Geriatric Patients: Prevalence, Medication Regimen Complexity, and Factors Associated With Treatment Outcomes" published October 2021 claimed that urinary tract infections cause around 7 million hospital visits, 1 million emergency visits, and 100,000 hospitalizations annually, accounting for about 25% of all conditions among elderly people. According to reports, one infection occurs every 14 to 20 person-years in older men and women. This high incidence of UTIs is helping to fuel the market's growth.

Technological Developments in Bladder Scanner Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The development of new scanners will result from ongoing research studies on developing and discovering novel sensors that can measure bladder volume, which is projected to positively impact the market's growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, in March 2020, medical and technical experts from UC Davis collaborated to create an undergarment biosensor that instantly identifies a person's full bladder. A non-invasive sensor will combine several sensing modalities, such as ultrasound, resonance sensing, and light, to assess if a bladder is full or empty. The development of the market is also aided by the government's promotion of the production of such devices.

The market is expanding as more technologically advanced scanners are available to consumers. For instance, in March 2021, the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund donated new bladder scanning equipment to the radiation department of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The new bladder scanner will increase the department's capacity, enabling a more accurate readout and avoiding the requirement for a second CT scan. Patients with gynecological, colorectal, bladder, or prostate cancers can use this better scanning technology.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the projection period. The effects of urological disorders include kidney stones, issues with bladder function, prostate issues, adult urinary bladder infections (UTI), and urine retention. The rise in urological conditions increased RandD for cutting-edge bladder scanners, and rising Medicare spending are all expected to gradually cause the bladder scanner market to grow. Due to the high frequency of diseases, this country has developed into the hub for the major players. According to National Institutes of Health data published in September 2021, over one-seventh of people in the United States have (CKD) chronic kidney disease.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period. The market for bladder scanners is growing in Germany as a result of the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), and urological ailments like urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and bladder control problems, among others. as a result of urological disorders, several of these illnesses. The market for bladder scanners is predicted to expand steadily due to the rise in urological diseases. According to the study's findings, patients with lower baseline kidney function were male, had diabetes, had higher blood pressure, had more albuminuria, and had a higher risk of developing an end-stage renal disease or dying.

Key Highlights



The global bladder scanners industry size was valued at USD 141.70 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 232.38 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product, the global bladder scanners market is bifurcated into bench-top bladder scanners, portable bladder scanners, and handheld bladder scanners. The portable bladder scanners segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global bladder scanner market is bifurcated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital segment is the major contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period.

North America is the major revenue contributor and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global bladder scanners market's major key players are Becton, Dickinson, And Company (c. R. Bard Inc.), Carson, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Mcube Technology Co. Ltd, Echo-son S.a., Patricia Industries (Laborie), Roper Technologies Inc. (marathon), Srs Medical Systems Inc., and Vitacon.

Market News



In June 2022,

Paige announced a partnership with Janssen Research and Development LLC (Janssen) to examine the feasibility of developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered biomarker test based on hematoxylin and eosin (HandE) to identify specific, actionable mutations in the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) genes in patients with advanced urothelial cancer, also known as bladder cancer.

In February 2022,

the iViz Handheld system was released, according to Fujifilm. This device can scan the bladder volume.



Global Bladder Scanners Market: Segmentation

By Product



Bench Top Bladder Scanners

Portable Bladder Scanners

Handheld Bladder Scanners



By End-User



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End-Users



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



