Emir Kusturica To Combine Two Dostoevsky Novels Into One Film

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Serbian director Emir Kusturica is simultaneously adapting two
novels by Fyodor Dostoevsky - The Idiot and Crime and Punishment, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
The filming is planned to take place in St. Petersburg and
Serbia.
Kusturica said that the film adaptation will be called "Crime
without Punishment". In his work, the director will try to combine
both Dostoevsky's works into one plot.
In the autumn of 2023, the director announced his intention to
make a film in Russian. The modern film adaptation of the novel
"Crime and Punishment" will be the first such on-screen production.
After these novels, Kusturica plans to film the work of Evgeny
Vodolazkin Shokhret.
