Emir Kusturica To Combine Two Dostoevsky Novels Into One Film


3/7/2024 5:12:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Serbian director Emir Kusturica is simultaneously adapting two novels by Fyodor Dostoevsky - The Idiot and Crime and Punishment, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The filming is planned to take place in St. Petersburg and Serbia.

Kusturica said that the film adaptation will be called "Crime without Punishment". In his work, the director will try to combine both Dostoevsky's works into one plot.

In the autumn of 2023, the director announced his intention to make a film in Russian. The modern film adaptation of the novel "Crime and Punishment" will be the first such on-screen production. After these novels, Kusturica plans to film the work of Evgeny Vodolazkin Shokhret.

