Qatar Airways Cargo Retires Its Last Queen Of The Skies

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways Cargo's Boeing 747F, registration A7-BGB, landed for the last time in commercial cargo service for QR Cargo as the airline fast-tracks its focus on greener flying. Arriving from Barcelona, Flight QR8807 touched down in Doha at 15:00 local time on Friday, March 1.

A7-BGB joined the Qatar Airways Cargo fleet on September 26, 2017. Over the past seven years, the two iconic freighter aircraft were deployed on more than 9,000 flights totalling over 66,000 block hours and together transporting almost 800,000 tonnes.

Throughout its service, the number one destination where the 747 aircraft served was Incheon at 1,165 flights. Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Guangzhou were also among the top 10 destinations the cargo aircraft served. From racing cars (30 can fit on a 747F) to thoroughbred race horses (up to 90 horses can be carried in one flight), Qatar Airways Cargo's Boeing 747 freighters provided reliable, safe transport for many international customers. It was also a stalwart of the pandemic, carrying PPE and other medical equipment across the world, at a time where much of the world's aircraft were grounded.

Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, commented:“When we welcomed our Boeing 747 freighters to the Qatar Airways Cargo fleet seven years ago, we were responding to a sharp rise in customer demand for capacity, which we were quickly able to fulfil.”

Qatar Airways Cargo has a firm order for 34 Boeing 777-8F's, with options for 16 more, to augment its fleet of 27 Boeing 777 Freighters (with the 28th 777F joining the fleet in mid-March).

Featuring advanced technology systems, air frames and engines, the 777-8 Freighter will be the most efficient, largest long-range and most capable twin-engine widebody freighter in the industry.

The 777-8F will reduce fuel use and CO2 emissions by 30% compared to the 747-8.