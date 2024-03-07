49Th Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Schedule

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 7 (IANSlife) Anticipation surges with the return of India's official and largest Fashion Week, the Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI to the heart of Mumbai. House of Lakmē, the Fashion Design Council of India, and Reliance Brands (RBL) have announced the schedule and dates for the upcoming season which will take place at the Jio World Convention Center from 13-17th March 2024.

The platform is set to redefine the essence of Indian fashion and weave together narratives of fashion, beauty, modernity, and individual expression. As the platform raises the curtains on its upcoming 49th edition, audiences across India will embark on a journey of sartorial splendor where a roster of marquee designers will be taking center stage.

Day 1 will open with the coveted INIFD Presents GenNext show, followed by the premier of a Fashion x Beauty Trend Magazine- LFW Edition. This trend magazine presented by Lakmē, will showcase the 2024/25 global trends across fashion, beauty, design, and lifestyle. Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI will culminate with the House of Lakmē Grand Finale on 17 March which will entail the showcase of an award-winning couturier's new collection.

With more than 400 members, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) was established with the primary goal of spreading the fashion industry - based on the foundation of supporting, fostering, and showcasing the nation's finest fashion and creative talent. As handlooms take center stage in a nation whose history is steeped in the flavors of indigenous crafts, FDCI remains loyal to its promise to promote the "Made in India" badge. The FDCI Stockroom will also help attendees gain direct access to collections off the ramp and interact with designers on the ground. This season, FDCI will be hosting three showcases, one is FDCI Presents 'Measure' featuring an international Designer, and the other is GQ X FDCI Men's Edit featuring designers Countrymade, Jaywalking, and Rishta by Arjun Saluja. In addition, FDCI will be collaborating with Pearl Academy for 'First Cut'.

Reliance Brands, which operates Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI, is a prominent player in India's luxury and fashion industries. The organization places a lot of emphasis on nurturing the nation's young designers and fashion talent as well as creating sustainable narratives through initiatives like INIFD presents GenNext and R|ElanTM Presents Circular Design Challenge. The Circular Design Challenge, which was first launched in India in collaboration with R|ElanTM and the UN, has now expanded globally, and winner Anish Malpani of 'Without' will be showcasing his talent to the world this season. One can also witness the fusion of heritage and contemporary elegance as JJ Valaya unveils his latest collection, JJV Kapurthala, at the R|ElanTM showcase during Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI.

Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI has always been one of the most awaited and celebrated fashion shows in the country. All showcases will continue to be live-streamed across the platform's OTT partners JioCinema and JioTV, while the Lakmē showcases and initiatives will also be streamed on Lakmē's social media handles. The event is also taken live on the LFW and FDCI social media channels to reach the widespread Indian and global fashion audience.

Sunanda Khaitan, Vice President, Lakmē said,“We are delighted to announce the forthcoming edition of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, India's largest and official Fashion X Beauty event. Unparalleled design talent and artists will converge across every facet of the five days of fashion, as this season plays center stage to the latest innovations, technologies, and trends in fashion & beauty. The House of Lakmē will debut a collection that is modern, trendsetting, and has a high-performance approach to beauty, against the Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI Finale runway show helmed by a globally celebrated Indian designer.”

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI commented,“We are thrilled to announce our return to Mumbai for the upcoming Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. This season we are all set to bring forth the best in design talent to the runway. Our goal is to develop an environment that provides a platform for seasoned and up-and-coming designers to showcase their talent to the industry whilst also nurturing a newer crop of designers through our talent discovery initiatives. We are eagerly looking forward to this season and are confident that it will bolster the Indian fashion industry to new heights.”

Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President, Reliance Brands said,“We return with an electrifying agenda, set to celebrate exceptional design talent from India and beyond, featuring a selection of influential and visionary creators. We are also grateful for the continued support of our esteemed brand partners and are eager to welcome the new collaborators joining us on this thrilling journey. Our anticipation is high as we aim to transform the event into a vibrant hub of ideas encompassing design, innovation, and sustainability in the upcoming season in Mumbai.”

IANSlife can be contacted at ...