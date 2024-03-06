Video: Sharjah To Get Passenger Train Station Linked To Etihad Rail

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 6 Mar 2024, 3:27 PM

Sharjah is set to build a passenger train station that will be connected to the Etihad Rail network , it was announced on Wednesday.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the launch of the mega project that will rise at the Dr Sultan Al Qasimi House, near the University City of Sharjah.

Connecting the main track of the railway network to the station in Sharjah is expected to boost Etihad Train's passenger traffic to 14,000 per day, especially since it will serve university students from across the country.

The rail extension will also pass through "vital facilities and landmarks, and population centres in Sharjah", according to a report on state-run agency Wam.

"This step enhances the connection between residential communities in the Emirates and makes it easier for passengers to move across stations in the network, considering that Sharjah connects Dubai with the other northern emirates," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, chairman of the Board of Directors of Etihad Rail Company, who attended the launch with the Sharjah Ruler.

The announcement comes as part of the UAE vision to develop passenger trains and connect cities and population centres in the country through a safe, reliable and efficient network.

Currently in the works, the UAE National Rail Network extends over 900 kilometres. Once completed, rail passenger services will connect 11 citie s and regions across the country from Al Sila to Fujairah, including Al Ruwais, Al Mirfa, Fujairah, Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai.

