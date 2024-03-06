Elevating Shipment Visibility With BLE-Enabled GPS GPX Intelligence Launches Advanced Shipment Tracking Suite

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

GPX, a leading provider of logistics and shipment tracking solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive shipment tracking suite. The newly introduced AssetTrack Voyager and AssetTrack Voyager Mini, alongside the recently launched AssetTrack product family, solidify GPX's position as a leader in providing flexible and comprehensive tracking solutions tailored to the diverse needs of businesses.

This new suite of products is designed to meet the growing demand for enhanced shipment visibility and control, opening up the opportunity for businesses to track the temperature and humidity conditions of their shipments with modular bluetooth low-energy (BLE) accessories in real-time. This addition is particularly beneficial for sectors where product quality is temperature and humidity-sensitive, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and electronics. Designed for versatility, the AssetTrack Voyager can function as either a reusable or a one-way shipment tracker, boasting an impressive battery life of up to 7 months. This feature offers businesses an additional layer of affordable and detailed tracking for longer-term shipments.

For short-term shipment tracking needs, GPX introduces the AssetTrack Voyager Mini. This rechargeable, compact, 1⁄2 in thick device is ideal for providing visibility on shipments requiring up to 2 weeks of battery life and can also be utilized as either a reusable or a one-way tracker. The introduction of these products addresses the intricate challenges faced in the transportation of high-value goods, which are often susceptible to theft, loss, or mismanagement.

"Transporting high-value goods or critical shipments is a complex operation that demands the highest levels of security and efficiency. With the launch of the AssetTrack Voyager and Voyager Mini, we're offering our clients a robust toolkit for minimizing risks and optimizing their shipments," stated John Barbour, head of product at GPX.

GPX's expanded suite of shipment tracking solutions underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its understanding of the logistics industry's evolving needs. By providing an intentional variety of hardware options, GPX ensures that businesses can select the most appropriate tracking solution to safeguard their shipments, regardless of size, duration, or sensitivity.

“What our most successful customers are telling us is they have a need for more detailed visibility into their shipments, not just in terms of location but also a deeper understanding of the conditions their shipment faces while in transit. The AssetTrack Voyager series is a massive leap forward in our family of shipment products. It expands the AssetTrack family of products and represents countless months of effort to deliver on that request, offering enhanced visibility and peace of mind for businesses dealing with the complexities of shipping a variety of goods across industries, from pharmaceuticals to commodities," commented Mitch Belsley, GPX's vice president of customer experience.

