Telangana Launches Rythu Nestham To Lend Helping Hand To Farmers

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday launched the Rythu Nestham programme to enable farmers to interact with agricultural scientists and officials and seek technical advice to solve their problems.

He launched the facility connecting 110 Rythu Vedikas or centres, through video conference.

The farmers can directly talk to scientists and seek advice on crops, seeds, fertilisers and related issues.

The programme will be implemented in a phased manner connecting all 2,601 centres over three years at a cost of Rs 97 crore.

The Chief Minister said that from the choice of crop to getting remunerative prices for their produce, farmers can get advice on every issue related to agriculture.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and other ministers and officials attended the programme.

Under the first phase of the programme, the state government released Rs.4.07 crore for 110 centres in as many Assembly constituencies.

The digital platform will enable farmers in the villages to get advice and suggestions on their problems and also share their experiences with other farmers.

Agriculture extension officers will conduct the Rythu Nestham programme with farmers every Tuesday and Friday.

The programme has been taken up with the assistance of the Professor Jayashankar Agriculture University.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that even if there is drought or any other problem, the government will stand by them. Revanth Reddy said that the state has suitable soil and climate for growing 26 types of crops and is not limited to paddy, cotton, or chillies. He said that there is a possibility of getting a higher yield with crop rotation.