Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 6, 2024







Equities Rise After Tuesday Selloff AdvertismentU.S. stock futures rose Wednesday, following a sharp selloff for all three major averages.Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials hiked 86 points, or 0.2%, to 38,693.Futures for the S&P 500 surged 18 points, or 0.4%, to 5,103.75.Futures for the NASDAQ jumped 121.25 points, or 0.7%, to 18,050.CrowdStrike soared more than 22% on a top-and-bottom line beat for the latest quarter and a strong outlook. Palantir popped more than 6% after winning a significant army contract.On the other hand, Nordstrom tumbled more than 9% after warning of potential sales declines in 2024. Foot Locker, another retailer, slipped more than 5% on weak guidance for full-year earningsOn Wednesday, investors will be watching Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. They will be seeking additional clarity on where the central bank stands on monetary policy and looking for clues on the pace and timing of anticipated interest rate cuts this year.The central bank leader will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 took on 6.85 points Wednesday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index spiked 1.7%.Oil prices gained 63 cents to $78.78 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slid $1.10 to $2,140.80 U.S. an ounce.

