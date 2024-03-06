PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth ₹12,800 Crore In Champaran, Says 'Bihar Is Regaining Its Old Glory'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled projects worth ₹12,800 crore in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The projects include infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas at Bettiah a rally in Bettiah in Bihar, PM Modi said that under the double engine of BJP-government, the state is fast moving on the path of regaining its glory.

“Under the double engine government, Bihar is fast moving on the path of regaining its old glory. Bihar has led the country for centuries. I am addressing developed India, developed Bihar program in Bettiah,” he said Prime Minister also apologised of arriving late, and told the gathering that he was in West Bengal.“I want to apologise for my late arrival. I was in Bengal. And these days, the enthusiasm of Bengal is also something different. There was a 12 km long roadshow,” he said.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JD(U) were among those present at the programme Minister Nitish Kumar was, however, not present at the programme Prime Minister inaugurated the 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will not only provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar but also to neighbouring Nepal also inaugurated Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari. It would also act as a strategic supply point for the export of petroleum products to Nepal, besides the eight districts of north Bihar Modi laid the foundation stone of the city gas distribution project in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Deoria, and grain-based ethanol projects at HCPCL Biofuels Ltd's facilities at Sugauli and Lauriya the railway projects he inaugurated were the doubling of the 62-km line from Bapudham Motihari to Piprahan, and the gauge conversion of the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha section Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the doubling and electrification of the 96-km-long Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmiki Nagar rail line, and the redevelopment of the Bettiah railway station flagged off two new trains on the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha and Raxaul-Jogbani routes today, PM Modi met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.(With PTI inputs)



MENAFN06032024007365015876ID1107942018