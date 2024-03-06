Kodak Alaris Releases Next-Generation Intelligent Document Processing Software

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE, 6th March 2024 - Kodak Alaris has released an updated version of its intelligent document processing (IDP) software, KODAK Info Input Solution. The award-winning IDP platform automates and simplifies the journey from document arrival to usage in business processes—quickly, accurately, and reliably.



The latest release, Info Input 7, introduces several new platform enhancements, including expanded document AI services for unstructured documents, simplified no-code and low-code workflow automation tasks, and industry-leading human-in-the-loop volume capabilities. Other developments include embedded IDP in everyday applications like Salesforce, a new interactive script editor, and the ability to ingest, process, and deliver real-time feedback on documents from the INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution from Kodak Alaris.



Info Input Solution is built around Kodak Alaris’ unique Open Intelligence design, in which pre-built document AI models are immediately deployed within a workflow process. The advanced IDP solution uses machine learning (ML) and integrations with industry-leading AI tools to deliver remarkably reliable data accuracy and sustainable productivity gains. Info Input 7 makes it easier to fully automate document workflows, from classification and separation to data extraction, indexing, and validation. The solution enables customers to easily leverage the most advanced and powerful document AI technology from leaders such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, right out of the box.



Kodak Alaris customers and partners are enthusiastic about the new release. “We are extremely happy with Info Input Solution’s ability to solve our challenges and how Open Intelligence will help us scale the solution into the future,” said Glenvin Latchmanan, CEO of Veritas Engineering. “We’re excited about the Info Input 7 release and the new automation and intelligence capabilities it will deliver to our business.”



Kodak Alaris has been recognized for its solutions, strategies, and capabilities in the IDP market, earning two Buyers Lab (BLI) Awards from Keypoint Intelligence - a 2024 Fall Pick Award for Info Input Solution as Outstanding Intelligent Document Processing Solution, and a 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award for Excellence as a Capture & IDP Partner. Analyst house IDC also named Kodak Alaris a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Software 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment, positioning them at #1 in strategy among all Major Players.



Jim Forger, VP of Business Solutions at Kodak Alaris said: “These latest developments highlight our commitment to innovation and form an integral part of our goal to redefine the future of document processing and information management. Kodak Alaris has long been a leader in image quality, and we continue to grow our capabilities in IDP. The combination of award-winning IDP software and document scanners from Kodak Alaris transforms operational efficiency for our customers and partners and helps them realize greater business value at speed and scale.”



