PRESS RELEASE: Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Health Cluster to implement Wolters Kluwer’s UpToDate in 17 hospitals

(MENAFN- Fenton) Wolters Kluwer Health, a global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, announces Eastern Health Cluster in Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement to implement UpToDate® in 17 hospitals.



UpToDate is an industry-leading clinical decision support resource. More than two million clinicians in over 190 countries trust UpToDate to help them improve care by providing evidence-based answers to clinical questions.



Hassan Al Ammar, Director of Learning Resources of Eastern Health Cluster stated: “The adoption of UpToDate allows our healthcare providers to use evidence-based practice information to help guide the management of each patient's unique condition. The results can help clinicians improve quality of patient care, reduce long-term stays and mortality rates, and increase the productivity of healthcare providers.”



Garry Edwards, Clinical Effectiveness Vice President for EMEA at Wolters Kluwer Health said: “When you care for patients, the stakes are high and every decision counts. You need trustworthy evidence and actionable guidance at your fingertips to help answer even the most complex questions with confidence.”



Edwards added, “We are very pleased to work with Eastern Health Cluster to implement UpToDate and bring the latest evidence-based content to healthcare providers in Saudi Arabia. UpToDate offers practical guidance in a concise format and includes features and tools to help improve workflow and save time. Its value lies in helping clinicians make informed decisions at the point of care to help improve patient safety and increase clinician satisfaction."



EHC - Eastern Health Clusters in Saudi Arabia are empowered by Health Holding Co. to roll out best practices and drive technology and innovation in a group of hospitals, with the cluster serving as the management or leading entity for the group. The Eastern Health Cluster in Saudi Arabia is a healthcare organization that operates hospitals, medical centers, and clinics in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. The cluster is responsible for providing healthcare services to residents of the region, with a focus on preventative medicine, primary care, and specialist medical treatments.



Al Ammar added, “Embracing the latest technology in healthcare greatly promotes continuous learning and improves the performance of our clinicians. Additional benefits for us include improved diagnostic accuracy, recognition from accreditation organizations, opportunities for earning CME and CPD points, and access to reliable and credible information in multiple languages.”



Wolters Kluwer Health provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that help clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. The division of Wolters Kluwer supports clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions.









MENAFN06032024004458009558ID1107941298