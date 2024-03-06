Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda wedding details: Check out their invite

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda met on the set of Pagalpanti, a 2019 action comedy, and fell in love. They recently got engaged.

After dating each other for over five years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot.

Although the couple has not officially confirmed their wedding date, several reports claim the duo will tie the knot later this year.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding invite has now gone viral on social media.

Pulkit and Kriti's wedding invitation depicts the pair sitting on a balcony, gazing at the azure seas.

While Pulkit plays the guitar, Kirti accompanies him with their canine companion.

The wedding card honours Pulkit and Kriti's love of music, nature, and its beauty.

It ends with a message that reads,“Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti.”

On Valentine's Day this year, Kriti and Pulkit hinted at their upcoming March wedding by sharing love images with cryptic inscriptions on Instagram.

While Kriti wrote,“Let's 'March' together”, Pulkit replied,“I do”. This led fans to wonder if the couple was getting married in March.