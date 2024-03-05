FAO And Jordan Sign Country Programming Framework For The Scope Of The Organisation's Work In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh has witnessed the signing of the Country Programming Framework (CPF) for the scope of work of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in Jordan.

The CPF was signed by the Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hanifat, and the FAO Representative in Jordan, Nabil Assaf, in the presence of the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, and the FAO Assistant Director-General and the Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdulhakim Elwaer, according to a FAO Jordan statement.

The FAO work programme in Jordan is in line with the priority areas of work of the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework that supports the Kingdom in achieving its development goals, and is in line with sectoral strategies, action plans, national platforms and presidential initiatives, the statement said.

The programme targets four priorities: enhancing smallholder farmers' productivity and market access, fostering evidence-based agricultural policies through sustainable governance of food systems, improving the sustainable management of fragile natural resources and establishing a regional hub for food security and agricultural investment.

Assaf, said,“FAO will further support the Government of Jordan in responding to the priorities defined by EMV executive Programme 2023-2025 through innovative and sustainable climate-smart agriculture technologies and practices, micro and small-scale agri-business opportunities and integrated value chain development approaches for recovering and protecting livelihoods.”

The CPF will actively contribute to the achievement of various strategic goals and initiatives, aligning with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033. It will support the objectives outlined in key national strategies such as the National Strategy for Agriculture Development 2020-2025, National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture 2022-2025, and the National Food Security Strategy (2021-2030). Additionally, the CPF will prioritize the goals set forth in the EMV executive Programme 2023-2025, Jordan National Water Strategy 2023 – 2040, Ministry of Environment Various Strategies, "National Social Protection Strategy" (NSPS) 2019-2025 and Ministry of Health National Nutrition Strategy 2023 – 2030.