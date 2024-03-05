War Update: 76 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-six combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the battlefield in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening war update posted to Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 67 air strikes and 95 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements," the update said.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy used multiple rocket launchers to target Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba and Osoivka in the Sumy region. More than 30 settlements, including Kliusy, Bleshnia and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region, Bachivsk, Pokrovka and Basivka in the Sumy region, and Udy, Kozacha Lopan and Ambarne in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupiansk sector. Russian forces carried out air strikes near Kyslivka, Kharkiv region, and Novoiehorivka, Luhansk region. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Zapadne, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Torske and Serebrianka in the Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Bila Hora, Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve his tactical position. The enemy carried out air strikes outside Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, New York, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks outside Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Semenivka and Orlivka. The enemy launched an air strike in Semenivka. About 15 settlements, including Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Orlivka in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold off the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 34 attempts to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. The enemy also carried out an air strike in Vuhledar. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched five unsuccessful attacks on Huliaipole, Malynivka and Robotyne. The enemy carried out air strikes near Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka. More than 15 settlements, including Huliaipilske, Novodarivka and Rivnopil in the Zaporizhia region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group, on the Kherson axis, the enemy attempted to drive Ukrainian units out of the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Despite significant losses, the enemy also tried to drive Ukrainian units out of their positions. During the day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault operations. More than 30 settlements, including Antonivka, Veletenske, Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Zmiivka in the Kherson region, came under artillery and mortar attacks.

The General Staff notes that the Ukrainian Air Force on Tuesday struck 11 areas where enemy troops were stationed.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit one area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, one ammunition depot, one Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system and one Zoopark-1 radar system for reconnaissance and fire control, the post said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine