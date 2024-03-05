FM: Kuwait Reiterates Support For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has reaffirmed its backing to the Palestinian people, and called for taking measures to halt the Israeli occupation bombing, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya delivered Kuwait's speech before the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) extraordinary meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

"Kuwait calls on the international community to take all measures aiming to stop indiscriminate bombing launched by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian people that claimed the lives of thousands of innocents," Al-Yahya, who is leading Kuwait's delegation to the meeting, said.

This is considered crimes of war and genocide, he stressed, demanding also the halt of displacing Palestinians that amounts to the crime of ethnic cleansing, in addition to allowing relief to the people of Gaza without restrictions or conditions.

He noted that Kuwait also emphasized "our role" as Muslim countries in formulating clear visions to implement the decisions issued by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit.

The OIC ministerial meeting is held in light of the escalation of military operations launched by the Israeli occupation forces against "our brothers" in the Gaza Strip and intense targeting of Rafah City, the final resort of civilians in the Strip, Al-Yahya said.

The Israeli occupation, through its heinous acts, has caused a new catastrophe of violence and injustice, he added, elaborating that dead people are under the rubble of buildings reflecting the apparent brutality of the occupation. The impacts of the Israeli bombing throughout the city caused destruction everywhere, and left children without parents, women without spouses and the elderly homeless, he elaborated.

All of them search for the minimum level of safety in their destroyed homes, he said, indicating that it is clear that this intense bombing is not just operations with military objectives, but rather systematic destruction to terrorize and displace Palestinians and liquidate their cause.

Intense air strikes launched by the Israeli occupation in Rafah and its continued threats to carry out ground incursions in the city as well as ignoring all international laws and resolutions aim to put besieged Palestinian people between two options: Either submission or concession, the minister pointed out.

Al-Yahya went on to say that Kuwait has repeatedly cautioned against the consequences of the international community's dealing with the Palestinian issue, according to double standards, and its failure to find a just, comprehensive and final peaceful solution to the cause.

He stressed the necessity of deterring Israel, the occupying power, from its criminal practices and ongoing violations.

These violations represented in establishing illegitimate settlements, and killing thousands of innocent civilians as well as taking unilateral measures and decisions aimed at changing the existing legal and historical situation in the occupied territories, amid the inability of the Security Council to bear its responsibilities, he said.

This creates a state of frustration and loss of hope for successive generations of Palestinians who only want to obtain their rights to live a dignified and safe life in their homeland, the minister said.

He further stressed Kuwait's unwavering principled position and solidarity with, the brotherly Palestinians who seek to get their legitimate rights topped with establishing their independent state based on the 1967 borders.

"We adhere to just and comprehensive peace by relevant international references and resolutions that will achieve security, stability and development for the region and its people," Kuwait's top diplomat said.

He finally expressed great appreciation and thanks to Saudi Arabia for its initiative to hold this extraordinary meeting in light of the current situation in occupied Palestine.

He also thanked OIC Secretary General and all the secretariat's staff for preparing for this emergency meeting.

Meanwhile, the ministers issued some key and pivotal resolutions, which affirm the centrality of the Palestinian issue to the whole Islamic nation and support Palestinians' rights to self-determination.

The gathering also calls for forming relief Muslim and Arab delegations to deliver humanitarian aid to the whole Strip, communicate, and coordinate with international organizations.

Member states also demanded taking immediate measures and called on the international community to press Israel to allow all humanitarian aid and basic needs to get into the Strip immediately, sustainably and unconditionally. (end) hm

