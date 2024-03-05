Mahashivratri 2024: Know 'Puja' Timing, Fasting Rules, Things To Offer To Lord Shiva, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mahashivratri 2024: The Hindu festival Mahashivratri, dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, will be celebrated across India on 8 March Friday. The Shivratri or Mahashivratri festival is celebrated with full grandeurs across Hindu temples, praying to Lord Shiva destroyer and the most compassionate God of this universe is celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month as per the Hindu calendar Shivratri 2024: Know date, history, significance, timing, other detailsMahashivratri 2024: Date and timeMahashivratri will be celebrated on 8 March 2024: Puja timeChaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:57 pm on 8 MarchChaturdashi Tithi ends at 06:17 pm on 9 March Kaal Puja is 2:07 am to 12:56 am on 9 MarchAnd, Shivaratri Parana time is between 06:37 am to 03:29 amMahashivratri 2024: Why is the festival celebratedAccording to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Godess Parvati on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti, which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation Shivratri on 8 March: Know all about history, significance, other detailsMahashivratri 2024: Puja ritualsKeeping fast during Mahashivratri is considered very auspicious. Devotees of Lord Shiva go to the temple and offer 'Panchamrit' to Lord Shiva. Panchamrit is a mixture of -milk, curd, honey, sugar, and ghee 2024: Fasting rulesSeveral devotees of Lord Shiva keep fast on Mahashivratri. While some devotees choose to fast without food and water, others include food like potato, makhana, banana, and pumpkin in their diet who want to keep fast on Mahashivratri must avoid wheat, rice, salt, certain vegetables, pulses, and other such foods. Besides, non-vegetarian food, as well as, onion and garlic should also be strictly avoided 2024: Things you can offer to Lord ShivaOne can offer 'bbel patra, dhatura flower, curd, ghee, sandalwood' to Lord Shiva. Additionally, sweets made with milk and its products like barfi, peda, and payasam/kheer can also be offered to the almighty on this day devotees should never use a kumkum tilak during this puja and sandalwood paste must be preferred.

