India Asks South Korea To Join Solar Alliance, Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's external affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday pitched for South Korea to participate in India-led initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Jaishankar is in South Korea for a two-day visit, during which he will chair a joint commission meeting with his Korean counterpart.

“If I were to give some examples for (Republic of Korea) as an important trading country, maritime security is a very, very vital concern. We in India host a Fusion Centre which is built as a result of a number of White Shipping agreements with different partners where you actually have a common operative picture across the entire Indian ocean,”

Jaishankar said addressing a gathering at the Korean National Diplomatic Academy.“Similarly, RoK's participation in initiatives like the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, which looks at a range of oceanic issues from ecology and environment to transport and science technology, would, I think, be a very valuable addition,” he said.

India's top diplomat was referring to the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), which is hosted by the Indian Navy and headquartered in Gurugram. It has 25 partner countries, including the US, Japan, Australia, and Bangladesh also suggested cooperation through the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, both of which are led by India.

He also called for greater cooperation on supply chain security and for expediting the review of the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in 2009.

India has raised concerns about its unbalanced trade with Korea, which tilts heavily towards Seoul.

During his visit, Jaishankar met with Korea's Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, trade minister Ahn Dukgeun, and director of national security Chang Ho-jin.

