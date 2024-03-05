Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Arrives In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin,
has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
A guard of honour was lined up for the Prime Minister at Heydar
Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of
the two countries.
Mikhail Mishustin was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime
Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov,
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, and other
officials.
