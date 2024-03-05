               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin Arrives In Azerbaijan


3/5/2024 9:39:26 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Mishustin, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

A guard of honour was lined up for the Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Mikhail Mishustin was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov, and other officials.

MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107937495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search