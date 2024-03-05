How a traditional manufacturing facility transforms into an eco-friendly haven, embracing sustainable practices and reducing its carbon footprint

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) ..



By; Gaurav Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Naturo and Orgo Pvt Ltd.



Approximated over USD 299 billion in 2022, the global cosmetics industry is expected to cross the USD 400 billion mark by 2030, exhibiting a tremendous compound annual growth rate of 4.2%. With products ranging from haircare to skincare to bodycare, manufacturing forms the backbone of this industry, as these products are usually created on a mass scale to cater to surging demands. In addition to consistent innovation by manufacturers, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of chemical-based products, thereby switching to natural, organic and vegan products. Traditional manufacturing facilities, working with old and redundant technology, have become a source of nuisance to the environment.



The beauty industry used about 10.4 million tonnes of water in 2020, most of which were consumed to create products as well as for rinsing and cleaning purposes. Most of such water goes into sewers as wastewater, and the chemicals in it can contaminate the water, ultimately leading to pollution and impacting marine life too. Thus, the new-age manufacturing units need to devise ways to minimise water waste. Given that potable water is a scarce necessity, it is expected that two-thirds of the world’s population will face a water shortage within the next few years; thus, it is imperative to have production processes that are environmentally sustainable.



Another key ingredient used by the beauty industry is palm oil, which is used in at least 70% of the beauty products. This skin-friendly emulsifier is great for the skin, and it is sourced from Southeast Asia. However, experts estimate that deforestation takes place at a rapid pace to cater to this growing need. Trees in an area that is the size of 300 football fields are cleared every hour to get palm oil. This not only directly impacts the environment, but also jeopardises the habitat of the natural flora and fauna. Thus, there is a need for sustainable palm oil, and manufacturing units need to find a solution to it.



Carbon emissions are another aspect that weighs the traditional manufacturing industry down. According to the Carbon Trust, the beauty industry's emissions are mostly caused by two factors: the procurement of materials for cosmetics, packaging and subsequent consumer consumption. According to the report, consumers wash their products in hot water using fossil fuels, accounting for 59% of the emissions. In contrast, sourcing raw materials accounted for 30% of the total emissions. Although the carbon emissions of the entire beauty chain cannot be measured, efforts are being made to reduce them at every step possible.



Today, new and innovative approaches are being followed while sourcing raw materials, packaging and distribution. Since logistics play a huge role, switching over to electric vehicles or CNG vehicles will be a better alternative. In fact, renewable energy is the new hotbed for investment. Transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind or hydroelectric power to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and lower greenhouse gas emissions, is a requisite of the current times. This way, the manufacturing units can be powered by renewable resources, thereby cutting down on the dependency on fossil fuels, which will ultimately deplete sooner rather than later.



There is a need for efficient resource management too. This may involve upgrading equipments to more energy-efficient models, implementing water recycling systems and adopting closed-loop manufacturing processes to minimise waste. While such manufacturing units are far and few, there is a need to turn to eco-friendly units that can reduce carbon footprints to cater to futuristic needs.



Another aspect that needs attention is the need for sustainable packaging. Traditionally, beauty products are packaged in one-time use plastic, which creates about 70% of waste in the beauty industry. Exploring alternative packaging materials that are recyclable, biodegradable or made from renewable sources is the need of the hour. Reducing packaging waste and using eco-friendly materials not only minimizes the facility's carbon footprint, but also appeals to environmentally-conscious consumers. Thus, using glass or paper packaging can be a better alternative to plastic.



There is a need for waste reduction and recycling as well. Implementing waste reduction measures such as composting, recycling, and waste-to-energy programmes to minimise the amount of waste sent to landfills will have a deep impact. Ultimately, switching over to eco-friendly methods will result in cost reduction while leading to a greener planet. Green manufacturing is not just a trend but a sustainable way forward, because we’ve all got just one planet, and we need to use our resources wisely while also cutting down on activities that can negatively impact it.





