College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University Holds “The Second Future Skills and Employability Forum”

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Al Ain: In the presence of Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Muslim bin Ham Al Amri, Chairmen of NZT LLC, Head of Shumookh Studies And Research LLC, and Deputy Chairman of Bin Ham Group, H.E Khalfan Belhoul the Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, H.E Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, the Executive President of MBRSG, H.E Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi the Director General of ACTVET, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences hosted “The Second Future Skills and Employability Forum” in the UAEU Crescent Building. The aim of the Forum was to gather leaders from education, government, manufacturing, and business to discuss evolving trends in education and the rapidly changing landscape of talent acquisition and the necessity to equip students with the key employment skills.



The forum shed light on a range of emerging skills in order to increase awareness of the crucial role these play in enhancing the employability chances.



Professor Hassan Al Naboodah, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAEU, extended a warm welcome to participants of the Forum. In his statement, Professor Al Naboodah emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing the dynamic landscape of skills and employability. He empathized that the Forum served as a platform for insightful discussions, shared learning, and idea exchange aimed at enhancing collective understanding. He also highlighted the commitment of CHSS to providing high-quality academic programs and fostering innovative research within a vibrant campus environment.



Dr. Khaula Alkaabi, Chair of the Forum Organizing Committee, emphasized the significance of adapting to evolving labor market requirements in the face of technological advancements and globalization. She highlighted the importance of supporting practical skills education to enhance capacity-building competitiveness and to ensure alignment with the changing landscape of employment opportunities.



Speakers addressed various topics, most notably a presentation on “Shaping Tomorrow's Careers: Insights from Dubai” delivered by H.E Khalfan Belhoul; H.E Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, the Executive President of MBRSG, gave a presentation entitled “Digital Age Adaptation: Strategies to Build the Skills of Tomorrow”; H.E Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi discussed “Future of Skills.”



Following the initial presentations, two panel session were held. The first session, “Shaping the Future of Skills-based Education”, aimed to discover the education strategies necessary to secure the future through equipping the students to move through the technological advances effectively. Participants addressed the main aspects of the advanced education landscape and aligning the curriculums with tomorrow's requirements. The second session, “Exploring the Future of Labor & Enhancing Students’ Employability”, addressed preparing students for the labor market.



The Forum was interspersed with a number of workshops, most notably the “Entrepreneurship Psychology: think like a businessman” and the “Geospatial prospects: GIS, remote sensing and industry alignment” and the “How to create a professional online profile" workshop.



