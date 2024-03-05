Poland inks weapons agreement with Sweden

(MENAFN) In response to the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, Poland has taken a significant step in bolstering its military capabilities by signing an arms deal with Sweden. The agreement, announced by Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz during a press briefing in Warsaw on Monday, involves the purchase of anti-tank grenade launchers from Sweden, Poland's newest NATO ally. The arms deal, valued at approximately 6.5 billion zloty (USD1.62 billion), solidifies Poland's commitment to enhancing its defense infrastructure.



The contract specifies the acquisition of Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers and accompanying rounds from the renowned Swedish manufacturer Saab. The extensive purchase includes thousands of launchers and hundreds of thousands of anti-tank grenades, along with comprehensive training programs to ensure effective utilization. Kosiniak-Kamysz emphasized the significance of this deal, highlighting the proven effectiveness of the equipment in combat situations, particularly referencing its performance in Ukraine.



Poland's decision to ramp up its defense spending to over 4 percent of the country's GDP this year, totaling 137 billion zloty, underscores the government's growing concerns about what President Andrzej Duda has termed "the emerging danger beyond our eastern border." With a strategic plan to double the size of its armed forces by 2035, Poland aims to fortify its position in response to evolving geopolitical challenges.



The Carl-Gustaf M4 grenade launchers, designed to combat a variety of modern armored vehicles, including tanks, are versatile 84mm recoilless rifles that can be shoulder-mounted, boasting a maximum range of around 1,000 meters. Notably, these weapons have demonstrated effectiveness in countering Russian tanks.



As tensions in the region continue to escalate, Poland's strategic move to enhance its military capabilities with Swedish weaponry serves as a testament to the nation's commitment to ensuring its security in the face of evolving threats. The arms deal exemplifies the collaborative efforts within NATO and signals Poland's proactive stance in responding to the changing dynamics in Eastern Europe. The ramifications of this agreement are likely to be closely monitored in the broader context of regional security and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.





