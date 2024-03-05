Epixel MLM Software Entitled The Best Software For Advanced-Level Technological Innovations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Recognized for its best innovative solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of direct selling businesses, Epixel MLM Software has been honored with the 'Best Software' award for 2024. This exceptional feat comes in the light of Epixel's ongoing expertise, commitment to quality, and pioneering contributions within the industry.



Epixel has rightfully earned the award for best support, thanks to their adept use of advanced technologies to optimize MLM operations and deliver best-in-class solutions for direct selling businesses. In addition, as a trailblazer in technological innovation, Epixel MLM Software is relaunching with cutting-edge zero trust architecture, providing robust protection against cyber threats.



The revamped software introduces advanced-level features such as compliance monitoring, advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and proactive risk detection. These enhanced security measures ensure resilience against evolving risks, providing reassurance for both new and existing customers alike.



ï¿1⁄2We're deeply honored to be recognized by SoftwareSuggest with this award! And none of it would be possible without our incredible customersï¿1⁄2they're the heartbeat of everything we do. They inspire us to keep innovating and delivering high-quality service day in and day out. Not to mention our development team who are hard at work in researching emerging technologies and implementing them into our software to ensure it stays ahead of the curve. You see, the remarkable advancements in our software are the result of their continued contribution. And it's imperative to acknowledge our quality analysts who tirelessly test and refine every aspect to ensure our product exceeds expectations. To everyone involved, thank you for helping us reach this milestone.ï¿1⁄2 shared Dhanesh Haridas, CTO, Epixel MLM Software.



Epixel MLM Software is celebrated for its forward-thinking approach, easy-to-use interface, and wide array of features catering to businesses of various sizes. With steadfast dedication, the company excels in supporting direct selling businesses as they navigate the complexities of the global market.

