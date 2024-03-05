MSL Agencies Lead EMEA SABRE Nominations, Ahead Of Weber Shandwick, BCW

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Publicis Groupe public relations operations across Europe, most of them operating under the MSL brand, picked up 20 EMEA SABRE Awards nominations for their clients-more than any other public relations agency brand.



The complete list of finalists was published by PRovoke Media today, and tickets are now on sale for the EMEA SABRE Awards dinner, which takes place at the world-famous music venue, Troxy, in London on April 17.



MSL and its various affiliates led the way with 20 nominations, ahead of The Weber Shandwick Collective (16 finalists), BCW (14), SEC Newgate (11), and Hope & Glory and Golin (10 each).



Other firms with multiple shortlisted campaigns include Italy's INC (Istituto Nazionale per la Comunicazione), The Romans and Trigger Olso (eight nominations each); Ketchum (seven); and Cirkle, Edelman, Hill & Knowlton, Ogilvy, SEK and Tin Man (six each).



“It's no secret that 2023 was a difficult year for public relations firm, with revenues flat across the industry,” says Paul Holmes, PRovoke Media founder and chair of the SABRE judges.“But the quality of the work was unaffected by those difficulties. In almost every category there were at least two or three campaigns worthy of an award, which means that a lot of deserving work did not even make the shortlist this year.”



On the client side, Unilever and its agencies earned five nominations (with brands ranging from Dive to Hellmann's to Marmite), ahead of pharmaceutical company Janssen, food conglomerate Kraft Heinz, supermarket chain Lidl and financial services giant Mastercard (four nominations each).



The winners will be announced at our SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place at the Troxy on April 17. The Innovation SABRE Awards winners will be announced this week, and will be presented with their trophies during our PRovoke EMEA Summit, which takes place on the day of the 17th at London's Ham Yard Hotel.



A complete list of the 2024 EMEA SABRE finalists can be found here.



Tickets for both the Summit and the awards dinner are on sale now.

