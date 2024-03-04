Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sadhvi Pragya Thakur Slams Media For Misrepresentation Following BJP Ticket Denial

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur lashed out at the media, accusing them of distorting her statements, following the party's decision to exclude her from the first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Refusing to respond to questions about not being fielded from the Bhopal seat, Sadhvi Pragya Singh accused journalists of defaming her during a conversation with media personnel at her residence.

The Hindutva activist voiced her dissatisfaction with the media's portrayal of her remarks, asserting her displeasure and announcing her decision not to engage with them any longer. She cited what she believed to be five years of continuous defamation aimed at boosting TRP ratings.

BJP National President JP Nadda resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Sadhvi Pragya Singh, one of the 33 sitting BJP MPs absent from the party's first candidate list, emphasized that she did not seek a ticket previously and wasn't doing so now. She acknowledged that certain words in her past statements may not have pleased Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had previously said that she wouldn't be forgiven. However, she claimed to have apologized to him earlier.

Urging the media to refer to the video she posted on Facebook in response to the party's decision, Sadhvi Pragya Singh expressed her frustration. In 2019, she faced backlash for praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a 'true patriot.'

PM Modi had publicly expressed his disapproval and had said that he could never forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

'Man of the Millennia-Dr Hedgewar': Biography of RSS founder released