Serbia intends to redo elections

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Serbia has decided to conduct a new election in the capital city, Belgrade, as announced by the acting mayor, Aleksandar Sapic. This decision comes after weeks of protests by the opposition, alleging widespread violations during the initial vote that took place as part of the broader local and parliamentary elections approximately two and a half months ago. Despite denials from Serbian authorities regarding the accusations, Sapic, who is also the vice president of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), declared the decision to rerun the election, emphasizing the commitment to legitimacy. While a date for the new vote was not specified, Sapic noted that the SNS would commence campaigning the day after the announcement.



Describing the upcoming election as a crucial moment in Serbia's history, Sapic characterized it as a "referendum election," emphasizing the choice between those defending Serbia and those ready to address vital national issues swiftly. The decision to rerun the election is seen as a response to mounting pressure from the opposition and citizens who have been vocal in their concerns about alleged fraud and irregularities.



Dobrica Veselinovic, a candidate from the opposition 'Serbia Against Violence' alliance (SPN), hailed the announcement of the rerun as a victory for citizens, observers, civil society, and all those opposing the government led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The move to revisit the Belgrade election reflects the complexity of Serbia's political landscape and the ongoing struggle for electoral transparency and fairness.







