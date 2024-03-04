Shakib Enters Footwear Business Following JV With Step Footwear

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Famous cricketer

and a member of parliament Shakib Al Hasan is about to enter non-leather footwear business by launching a new brand named“SAH 75” following a joint venture with Step Footwear, one of the largest non-leather footwear companies in the country.

As per reports, Shamim Kabir, Managing Director, Step Footwear, said, "We will officially announce the name of the joint venture and the new brand in a hotel in the capital soon. It will have an equal partnership between Shakib and Step Footwear."

Reports cited Shamim Kabir further saying, Step Footwear will manufacture and market footwear and active wear under the new brand. These products will be available in 95 Step Footwear showrooms across the country.

Step Footwear itself will produce some shoes under the brand, while the remaining products will be sourced from both domestic and international suppliers, added reports.

The products will then be sold through Step showrooms, offering a range of items including shoes, sandals, boots, bats, pads, sportswear and activewear.

"We aim to establish the new brand of Shakib Al Hasan and Step Footwear as a global brand," vowed Shamim Kabir, according to reports.

There are three factories for Step Footwear in Narshingdi. Under the agreement with Shakib, only the footwear factory will produce non-leather footwear, including shoes, sports gear, and jerseys.

Reports claimed, Step aims to enter the global market in the future, starting with the local market.

Reports also cited industry experts saying, non-leather footwear exports reached USD 480 million in fiscal 2022-23 and Bangladesh now ranks 16th in global footwear exports, with China leading the sector. Overall, Bangladesh exported leather and non-leather footwear shoes worth about USD 1,180 million last fiscal year, concluded reports.

