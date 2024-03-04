PM Modi To Visit Assam: Elephant Safaris At Kaziranga Park To Remain Shut On THESE Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, the jeep safari and elephant ride will remain closed in the Kaziranga range of Kohora from March 7 to 9.\"The jeep safari and elephant ride in Kaziranga Range, Kohora, will remain closed to visitors. Jeep Safari will remain closed to visitors on March 7, March 8 and March 9 - forenoon and elephant ride will remain closed on March 8 and March 9,\" Arun Vignesh, Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, said in a notice Read: 'Be cautious,' PM Modi's warning to ministers on dangers of deepfakes ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the national park on March 8 and 9. He is expected to arrive at the park on March 8 evening and will stay at night Prime Minister during the stay, is likelt to enjoy a jungle safari within the Kohora range of the park. Both jeep safari and elephant safari have been planned in his 2-day itinerary. Kaziranga received the tag of national park in February 1974 and this year it will be celebrating the Golden Jubilee Read: '29 events across 12 states, UTs': See PM Modi's pre-Lok Sabha poll 10-day planPM Modi on March 9 plans to unveil the bronze statue of height 125 feet world renowned Ahom general Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat addition, PM Modi would perform the 'Griha Pravesh' (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, and speak at a public gathering at Meleng Meteli Pothar in Jorhat Prime Minister will also visit Arunachal Pradesh on March 9. In Arunachal Pradesh, he will inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar, according to a government release.



