Electricity And Fuel Declared Essential Services

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Electricity and fuel have been declared essential services by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake issued a gazette notice from the President stating that all services connected to the supply of electricity, and the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel have been declared essential services with effect from 3rd March.

The President considered it necessary to issue the order to ensure the services are not disrupted. (Colombo Gazette)