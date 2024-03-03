Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Nita Ambani Performs Vishwambhari Stuti; Prays For The Couple

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nita Ambani gave a poignant rendition of Vishwambhari Stuti during her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony. The three-day celebration finished on Sunday night with a Maha Aarti and a few performances. Nita Ambani danced to the hymn among other classical dancers during the Sunday festivities. The song is dedicated to Maa Ambe. In an ANI video, she wore a traditional orange saree and performed among dancers.

The emotional performance has since gone viral. Nita Ambani has been listening to this hymn from infancy throughout Navratri. She sang the song to seek Maa Ambe's blessings on Anant and his soon-to-be bride Radhika Merchant's journey of love. She also dedicated her performance to her two granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda. Watch the video below.

The pre-wedding festivities are underway in Jamnagar. The Ambani family has strong familial links to the city, hence it carries special value for them. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings on a daily basis, witnessed multiple foreign planes arrive and depart. Reliance spruced up the entire airport, as well as the path to the RIL refinery complex.

In addition to performing on Vishwambhari Stuti on Sunday, Nita Ambani was observed setting the stage on fire on Saturday with the aid of Mukesh Ambani. The pair gave a passionate rendition of Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua during their son's pre-wedding sangeet. The pair shared fragments of their favourite experiences from previous years as part of the performance. This includes greeting grandkids and new family members. Everyone enjoyed their performance, and several people were observed cheering them on.

That is not all. Nita Ambani, along with her daughter Isha Ambani, appeared on Kalank's hit single Ghar More Pardesiya.











