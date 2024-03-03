Dimdex 2024 Opens Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The stage is set for the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2024), scheduled to open Monday at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The three-day biennial event, under the patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and organised by the Qatar Armed Forces, promises to be a key gathering for the international maritime defence community.

The Organising Committee noted that Dimdex 2024 anticipates the participation of internationally renowned platform companies, to showcase their latest capabilities and products.

With a focus on fostering co-operation among stakeholders and addressing emerging challenges in maritime security, this flagship event is poised to attract key decision-makers from across the globe.

In a statement released on the Dimdex website, HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah underscored the significance of the event, saying:“Dimdex 2024 aims to lay the groundwork for increased co-operation among relevant stakeholders. Its main goal is to build partnerships and alliances that focus on establishing security and stability in our seas and oceans, positively affecting the economic and social well-being of nations and communities.”

Aligning seamlessly with Qatar's strategic priorities, Dimdex serves as a vital platform for safeguarding maritime security and integrity. Dimdex chairman Staff Brigadier (Sea) Abdulbaqi al-Ansari highlighted the event's evolution, saying:“This year, Dimdex continues to build on the successes of past editions, further solidifying its leading position as one of the major players in the fields of defence and international maritime security.”

Dimdex's reputation as the only specialised maritime defence exhibition in the Mena region has seen exponential growth since its inception in 2008. The event is celebrated for its role in facilitating commercial success for exhibitors and fostering military co-operation and collaborative partnerships in the defence and security sector.

The Organising Committee stressed Dimdex's vital role in providing a platform for knowledge exchange at the highest levels between industry and government. With a focus on the latest technological advancements and expert panel discussions, Dimdex 2024 is set to contribute significantly to the global maritime defence and security sector.

