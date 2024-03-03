Pakistan's New Charge D'affaires, National Day Celebrations 'Low-Key And Low-Risk' Engagement With India

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan has started a“low-key and low-risk” engagement with India by appointing Saad Ahmad Warraich as the new Charge d'Affaires (CDA) at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, according to a report by The Indian Express has also decided to hold its National Day celebrations in New Delhi for the first time since 2019 India until May this year -- when the Lok Sabha poll results would be declared, it will be a wait and watch situation to assess the vision of the Pakistan's military-backed new Sharif-Zardari government Indian Express report cited an official saying:“It doesn't exactly matter what low-key or low-risk steps they are taking, what matters to us is what's in it for us.”Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed his responsibilities on February 26. He replaces Aizaz Khan who has completed his tenure.“Today, Saad Ahmad Warraich assumed responsibilities as Charge d'Affaires at the Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. He has replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure,” the Pakistan High Commission had said in a statement has served as Pakistani envoy at the UN General Assembly in New York also previously worked as the director general of the Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey desk in the Pakistan foreign ministry Pakistan and India did not had High Commissioners in each other's capitals since 2019 after Islamabad recalled its envoy from New Delhi following the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir 2023, the India's ministry of external affairs (MEA) had appointed Geetika Srivastava, as the first woman charge d'affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad was Ajay Bisaria. He was withdrawn after Pakistan decided to downgrade the status of the High Commission following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Pakistan celebrates its National Day on March 23. On this day in 1940 Lahore Resolution was adopted by the Muslim League for creation of an independent nation for Muslims Pakistan High Commission celebrates the National Day in its embassy complex.

On the guest list are members of the Indian strategic community and the foreign diplomatic corps in the capital, said the report.

MENAFN03032024007365015876ID1107928267