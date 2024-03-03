American general claims Russia possesses globe`s most varied nuclear arsenal

(MENAFN) In a recent testimony before the United States Senate's Armed Forces Committee, Air Force General Anthony Cotton, head of the United States Strategic Command, raised alarms about Russia's burgeoning nuclear capabilities, describing it as a substantial challenge to America's military dominance. General Cotton underscored that Russia not only possesses a nuclear arsenal surpassing that of the United States but is actively engaged in modernizing it, presenting a formidable strategic challenge.



Highlighting the accelerating pace of Russia's advancements, Cotton emphasized the nation's swift progress alongside China, asserting that both countries are rapidly closing the gap in various domains against the United States and its allies. He pointed to a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin in early February, where Putin claimed that Russia's strategic nuclear forces had undergone almost complete modernization, particularly emphasizing significant upgrades to the naval component of its nuclear deterrence triad.



General Cotton specifically identified Russia as currently holding the world's most extensive and diverse nuclear arsenal. He pointed to Moscow's possession of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and cutting-edge submarines capable of carrying nuclear weapons.



The Sarmat ICBM, approved for combat duty in September 2023, has garnered attention for its reported range of approximately 11,000 miles (about 18,000 kilometers) and a payload weighing around ten tons. Additionally, General Cotton highlighted other potent elements of Russia's nuclear capabilities, including the advanced Borei-class and Yasen-M class submarines.



The United States general's testimony underscores the urgency of recognizing Russia's evolving nuclear capabilities and the need for the United States to reassess its strategic posture in the face of these advancements. As Russia continues to modernize its nuclear arsenal, the global geopolitical landscape is likely to witness shifts that could impact international security and the delicate balance of power among nations.



MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927843