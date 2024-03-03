Corsicans Against French Colonialism: Protesters Accuse Media Of Spreading Disinformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Elnur Enveroglu

The French invasion of Corsica was another colonialist expedition by French forces of the Kingdom of France under Comte de Vaux, against Corsican forces under Pasquale Paoli of the Corsican Republic. The expedition was launched in May 1768, around 256 years ago, in the aftermath of the Seven Years' War. A French expeditionary force was landed on the island of Corsica, then ruled by the Corsican Republic.

It was one of the most embarrassing colonialist acts committed by France alongside African nations. Corsicans have been fighting against French oppression for two centuries.







Azernews reports that Pascal Alberini, a Corsican protester, spoke to Azertag during the demonstration about the atrocities committed by France in his country. He said that the French media does not hear the voice of the people and every time there are protests there, the French media spreads disinformation.

"The main purpose of our demonstration is to protest and support the arrest of the activists of the independence movement of Corsica. They were targeted by the French state and the police blew up the door of their house. The activist is an accounting expert. They threw him to the ground in front of his child and committed an act of violence, ransacking his house. Such actions are unacceptable," says Pascal Alberini, a participant of the protest held in Bastia in support of the Corsicans, who was detained by the Fench police.

"We don't trust the French media today. The French media, in the hands of billionaires, does not hear the voice of the people, does not take it into account, and people's rights are being trampled on," said the participant of the demonstration, noting that the French media is spreading misinformation.

Another protester, Jean-Philippe Antolini, the spokesman of the "Patriotti" collective, called this step of the French state irresponsible in an interview with Azertag. He noted that the French authorities should take into account the current situation in Corsica - but they don't care at all.

The "Patriotti" collective, which brings together former political prisoners, and "Associu Sulidarita", which defends political prisoners, called the people of Corsica to demonstrate. They demand an end to the long-standing French repression. There are political prisoners, illegal arrests are increasing more and more, even if people open the door, the police break the door as if there are explosives, handcuff our activists in front of their children, and kick them in the head. Our activists are kept in prisons in Paris and Marseille," said Jean-Philippe Antolini.

Antolini added that today the French state must realize its responsibility and take into account the current political situation in Corsica. For several years, 60 percent of the population voted for the independence of Corsica.

"We demand the recognition of the elementary, fundamental rights of the people of Corsica. These rights are not recognized today. We demand that our people work with dignity in these lands that belong to them. By settling migrants in Corsica, the French state is changing the demographic composition of the island. In recent years, Corsica's population has increased by 40 percent, and this has only happened due to the arrival of migrants. Which country accepts such a situation?! This leads to the disappearance of our people, their language and culture. That's why we want the rights of our people to be recognized by demonstrating today," J. F. Antolini said.