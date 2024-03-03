Corsicans Against French Colonialism: Protesters Accuse Media Of Spreading Disinformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The French invasion of Corsica was another colonialist
expedition by French forces of the Kingdom of France under Comte de
Vaux, against Corsican forces under Pasquale Paoli of the Corsican
Republic. The expedition was launched in May 1768, around 256 years
ago, in the aftermath of the Seven Years' War. A French
expeditionary force was landed on the island of Corsica, then ruled
by the Corsican Republic.
It was one of the most embarrassing colonialist acts committed
by France alongside African nations. Corsicans have been fighting
against French oppression for two centuries.
Azernews reports that Pascal Alberini, a
Corsican protester, spoke to Azertag during the demonstration about
the atrocities committed by France in his country. He said that the
French media does not hear the voice of the people and every time
there are protests there, the French media spreads
disinformation.
"The main purpose of our demonstration is to protest and support
the arrest of the activists of the independence movement of
Corsica. They were targeted by the French state and the police blew
up the door of their house. The activist is an accounting expert.
They threw him to the ground in front of his child and committed an
act of violence, ransacking his house. Such actions are
unacceptable," says Pascal Alberini, a participant of the protest
held in Bastia in support of the Corsicans, who was detained by the
Fench police.
"We don't trust the French media today. The French media, in the
hands of billionaires, does not hear the voice of the people, does
not take it into account, and people's rights are being trampled
on," said the participant of the demonstration, noting that the
French media is spreading misinformation.
Another protester, Jean-Philippe Antolini, the spokesman of the
"Patriotti" collective, called this step of the French state
irresponsible in an interview with Azertag. He noted that the
French authorities should take into account the current situation
in Corsica - but they don't care at all.
The "Patriotti" collective, which brings together former
political prisoners, and "Associu Sulidarita", which defends
political prisoners, called the people of Corsica to demonstrate.
They demand an end to the long-standing French repression. There
are political prisoners, illegal arrests are increasing more and
more, even if people open the door, the police break the door as if
there are explosives, handcuff our activists in front of their
children, and kick them in the head. Our activists are kept in
prisons in Paris and Marseille," said Jean-Philippe Antolini.
Antolini added that today the French state must realize its
responsibility and take into account the current political
situation in Corsica. For several years, 60 percent of the
population voted for the independence of Corsica.
"We demand the recognition of the elementary, fundamental rights
of the people of Corsica. These rights are not recognized today. We
demand that our people work with dignity in these lands that belong
to them. By settling migrants in Corsica, the French state is
changing the demographic composition of the island. In recent
years, Corsica's population has increased by 40 percent, and this
has only happened due to the arrival of migrants. Which country
accepts such a situation?! This leads to the disappearance of our
people, their language and culture. That's why we want the rights
of our people to be recognized by demonstrating today," J. F.
Antolini said.
