Lulu Group Opens 23Rd Hypermarket In Qatar At Doha Mall

Doha, Qatar: Lulu Group, a prominent retailer in the region, has celebrated a momentous achievement with the grand opening of its 23rd hypermarket in Qatar, situated at the new Doha Mall. The expansive two-level, 80,000 square feet store is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and an extensive range of quality products, aiming to elevate the shopping experience for customers.

The inauguration ceremony, held on February 29, 2024, saw the distinguished presence of Qatari businessman Abdul Aziz Muhammad Al Rabban, alongside Sheikh Abdullah bin Hassan Al Thani, Sheikh Muhamed bin Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul, Group CEO of Commercial Bank of Qatar Joseph Abraham, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International Yusuff Ali MA, and other esteemed dignitaries.

Ambassadors from Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Croatia, Poland, Executive Director of Lulu Group International Ashraf Ali MA, Director of Lulu Group Dr Mohamed Althaf and other senior management officials also graced the occasion.

The new hypermarket introduces an extensive array of fresh produce sourced globally, an in-house bakery, and innovative shopping options, including the renowned Planet Y featuring plant-based alternatives and a zero-waste refill station.

Shoppers can explore popular Lulu shopping stations such as Lulu Fashion, Lulu Connect for electronics, EyeXpress, BLSH for beauty and cosmetics, reo - specialty apparel and accessories retailer for men, women and children, and a dedicated section for the latest IoT appliances and electronics. With ample parking spaces, self-checkout, and green checkout counters, Lulu ensures a seamless and eco-friendly shopping experience.

Expressing his delight, Yusuff Ali said,“We are glad to see another beautiful store opening that will cater to our loyal patrons living in Abu Hamour and its nearby areas. As a leading regional retailer, it is our enduring commitment to innovate and provide a world-class shopping experience to the diverse multinational population in Qatar. We thank the wise leadership of Qatar under H H the Amir, the Prime Minister, and the Government for the continuous support being extended to us as we are on track to further expand our Qatar operations.”

In his expression of gratitude, Yusuff Ali also extended heartfelt appreciation to all valued customers whose loyalty has been instrumental in the success and growth of Lulu Group in the region. Lulu Hypermarket Doha Mall is your destination for cutting-edge smart home accessories. The newly opened store features a dedicated department tailored to the Internet of Things and Smart home devices, aimed at simplifying the concept of a smart home for our customers.

In addition to the hypermarket launch, Lulu Group takes a significant step toward customer satisfaction with the introduction of its new loyalty reward program,“Lulu Happiness.” This innovative programme, designed to enhance the overall shopping experience and acknowledge customer loyalty, offers exclusive perks, additional discounts, and redeemable points with every purchase at any Lulu Hypermarket.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Hassan Al Thani, along with Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA , unveiled the“Happiness” reward programme during a ceremony at Lulu Hypermarket in Doha Mall.

Becoming a member of the“Lulu Happiness” programme is simple, whether through conveniently located kiosks at Lulu hypermarkets or via online registration. Shoppers can access a range of exclusive offers and accumulate redeemable points, adding extra value to their shopping endeavours.

The hypermarket places a strong emphasis on sustainability, offering services such as wheelchair accessibility, seating areas, gift wrapping, and featuring a Reverse Vending Machine for recycling plastic bottles. Smart technology is integrated throughout the store, enhancing the shopping experience with self-checkouts and a streamlined checkout system.

Key features of Lulu Hypermarket at Doha Mall includes smart technology for a smoother shopping experience, including self-checkouts, Zero Waste refill station for reusable containers with dry goods and 'Planet-Y' section for vegan and vegetarian alternatives.

Others are Special sections for Vegan, Organic, Keto-friendly, Super Food, Gluten-free, Protein, Dairy-free, Under 100 Calories, and No added Sugar items, Juice Station offering a variety of freshly made juices, Super Food Pantry stocking affordable superfood items and Extensive Fresh Market produce section.

The Lulu Hypermarket at Doha Mall stands as a testament to the group's dedication to providing a diverse and sustainable retail experience, offering a wide array of products and services tailored to the evolving needs of its valued customers.