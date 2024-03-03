Bengaluru Blast: How A Techie Escaped Rameshwaram Cafe Mishap Minutes Before The Explosion, 'My Mother Called...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Rameshwaram Cafe's blast in Bengaluru sent shockwaves throughout the city and raised concerns about security and law and order while discussions linking it to Mangaluru's cooker blast of 2022 went rounds.

Rameshwaram Cafe located in Bengaluru city's Whitefield area is a host to dozens of IT professionals who spend their lunch hour inside the cafe. On the fateful day, one techie escaped the blast minutes before the event occurred, simply because of a phone call from his mother Software engineer Kumar Alankrit, 24 who hails from Bihar, almost missed having a close encounter with death during the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the popular Bengaluru cafe. Kumar Alankrit has been working in Bengaluru for the past year and informed The Indian Express that it was a daily routine for him to visit Rameshwaram Cafe The blast at Rameshwaram Cafe was reported at 1 pm on Friday, March 1. The techie, who initially assumed that the blast was from a gas cylinder explosion was midway through his lunch when he received a phone call from his mother. Kumar Alankrit had stepped out of the cafe to attend to his mother's phone call, it was just then that he heard a loud thud, the blast ended up injuring ten people The software engineer said,"I had finished my idli and was about to eat dosa. My mother called me over the phone and I walked some 10 metres away to talk to her which saved my life," reported The Indian Express Kumar Alankrit informed The Indian Express,"My mother called me just to inquire how the day was going and also she was checking whether I had lunch. I had moved some 10-15 metres away from where the blast took and it saved me. It took me a while to come to terms that I remained unhurt."Also read: Timeline of Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast as caught in camera: 'In 86 minutes...'He stayed at the blast site for around 45 minutes following the blast and said,"Initially, the local people and even I believed that it was a domestic cylinder blast and I rushed to help some of the injured." He further noted, "There were about more than 100-150 people in the cafe when the incident took place. It was only in the evening after going through media reports I came to know that it was a bomb blast," reported The Indian Express's what happened?Later, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed that the blast was caused by to IED explosion. He further informed that one person wearing a mask and cap had come by bus who is suspected to be behind the blast. He said that the masked man, "bought Rava Idly from the counter at the cafe and sat down at a place. Then he had set the timer and gone."Also read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: Moments when explosion rocked food joint | Watch videoHe added, "We will find the culprit, it will be easy as his visuals alighting from the bus, purchasing tiffin at the eatery, sitting at a place and placing a bag have all come. We will find him at the earliest."Co-founder and managing director of The Rameshwaram cafe chain, Divya Raghavendra Rao, told the local TV9 news channel on Friday that there were two explosions within 10 seconds of each other. She added, "The explosion happened in the area where customers wash their hands. It was nothing in the kitchen that exploded... something that was kept in a bag exploded."

Police sources informed that four persons have been detained for questioning in connection with the low-intensity bomb blast who were picked up from Dharwad, Hubballi and Bengaluru. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar informed that there seems to be a link between the blast at the Cafe and the cooker explosion that took place in the coastal city of Mangaluru in 2022, considering materials used for explosions, timer and other evidence.

