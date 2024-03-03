Azerbaijan, TRNC foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in diplomatic meeting

(MENAFN) On the occasion of a diplomatic exchange, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his counterpart representing the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Tahsin Ertugruloglu, convened to delve into matters pertaining to bilateral relations. The meeting, which took place on Saturday, provided an opportunity for both officials to engage in substantial dialogue aimed at fostering closer ties and collaboration between their respective nations.



Against the backdrop of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the gathering underscored the enduring camaraderie and shared interests between Azerbaijan and the TRNC. The ministers explored various dimensions of their bilateral relationship, reflecting upon past achievements and discussing strategies to further strengthen and expand cooperation across diverse sectors.



“Within the framework of the contacts held on the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, two ministers, representing the friendly and brotherly countries of the TRNC and Azerbaijan, assessed the strengthening and advancing relations between the two nations in various fields,” TRNC’s Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on Facebook.



Ertugruloglu conveyed his sincere gratitude to Bayramov for the steadfast and unwavering support extended by Azerbaijan to the Turkish Cypriot people regarding the longstanding and multifaceted Cyprus issue. He expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's consistent advocacy and solidarity, which have served to bolster the resilience and resolve of the Turkish Cypriot community amidst the challenges posed by the complex political dynamics surrounding Cyprus.

