Swiss Army To Take Part In European Airworthiness Programme

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss defence ministry wants to develop harmonised training at European level for the personnel of national military airworthiness authorities. Defence Minister Viola Amherd has approved participation in a programme of the European Defence Agency (EDA).

This content was published on February 28, 2024 - 16:07 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The training is intended to facilitate a better exchange between the participating states, the Federal Armaments Office (Armasuisse) said on Wednesday.

In addition to Switzerland, a large number of EU member states are interested in participating in the so-called European Military Airworthiness Requirements Training Programme.

+ Swiss army chief wants to refocus on defence

Airworthiness means the ability of an aircraft or helicopter to perform a flight without jeopardising the safety of the crew, passengers, ground personnel or third parties.

According to the press release, the programme is expected to start in April. It will last four years and will be automatically extended unless otherwise decided. Switzerland can participate in such programmes on the basis of an agreement from 2012. It is already involved in EDA programmes, for example in the area of explosives.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them

here .



If you want to know more about how we work, have a look

here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to

... .

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .