Qatar, Egypt Review Bilateral Ties As Joint Supreme Committee Convenes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 5th session of the joint supreme committee between Qatar and Egypt convened in Doha on Saturday. HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry chaired the session.

The session discussed co-operation relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in trade, investment, diplomacy, social affairs, education, and youth.

The two sides emphasised their keenness to advance bilateral relations in various fields in a way that enhances joint Arab action.

They discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ongoing efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protecting the besieged civilians in the Strip, and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.

The session also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for diplomatic co-operation between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Institute for Diplomatic Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, an executive programme for the MoU in social affairs between the Ministry of Social Development and Family and the Ministry of Social Solidarity in Egypt for the years 2024, 2025 and 2026 and the fourth executive programme in general education for the co-operation agreement in education and research between the governments of Qatar and Egypt for academic 2024/2025 - 2025/2026 - 2026/2027.

They also signed an MoU between the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law at the Ministry of Justice and the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law in Egypt, the executive programme for the years 2024 and 2025 within the framework of the co-operation agreement between the governments of Qatar and Egypt in youth and sports, signed on April 16, 1992, and an MoU between the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt in enhancing bilateral investment relations. (QNA)

