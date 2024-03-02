Kuwaiti Equestrian Leads Race At Longines Global Champions Tour Doha

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 2 (KUNA) -- Ali Al-Kharafi, a Kuwaiti equestrian, secured the first and second places on two different horsebacks in hurdles events of the Longines Global Champions Tour Doha which came to a close on Saturday.

Riding Karaat, Al-Kharafi led the CSI 3* 1.40m Against the Clock, finishing the race in 52.60 seconds.

In another Phase Special event, he came second on Karawan Z, finishing the race in 52.78 seconds.

The championships, which opened at the magnificent Al-Shaqab Equestrian Centre in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, February 29, came to a close today. (end)

