'We Do Not Have Any Intention To Topple Cong Govt', Says K'taka BJP Chief Vijayendra

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 3 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has said that his party does not want to topple the Congress government in the state.

He made the remarks on Saturday while reacting to the statement of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that BJP was offering Rs 50 crore for Congress MLAs to destabilise his government in Karnataka.

He also noted that there is huge support for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections all over the country.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government are making preparations now to face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, the State BJP President said.

"The 'Delhi Chalo' drama was staged and a series of statements against PM Modi were issued for the same reason to build their (Congress') narrative to face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections," Vijayendra added.

He also said that the Congress-led state government is preparing itself by issuing these statements.

"The people of the state have given the majority seeking good governance from the Congress party."

"We do not have any intention to topple this (Congress) government. Since there is no development even after nine months since coming to power, the Congress MLAs are unhappy and regretting on not getting a single rupee fund from the Chief Minister," Vijayendra added.

"One thing is clear. BJP and JD (S) are all set to ensure victory on all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state," he said.

Reacting to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement that the BJP was offering Rs 50 crore to Congress MLAs in the state, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: "These allegations are Siddaramaiah's 'utter lies' for one hundred times to make it as truth. Let the CM tell who gave the offer to whom and not make hit-and-run statements."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while reacting to a query on political developments in Himachal Pradesh, said, "The BJP has never come to power getting blessings of people. They had always come to power by carrying out 'Operation Lotus' in Karnataka as well. They had not won more than 113 seats in the state Assembly elections. In 2018, they won 100 seats here. In Karnataka also they will carry out 'Operation Lotus'," Bommai alleged.

"However, Congress MLAs will not fall into their (BJP's) trap. Now they (BJP) are offering Rs 50 crore to Congress MLAs in Karnataka," CM Siddaramaiah said.