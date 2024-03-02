Azerbaijani Ngos Address Open Letter To Heads Of German Council On Foreign Relations And Konrad Adenauer Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani NGOs have addressed an open letter to the heads of
the German Council on Foreign Relations and the Konrad Adenauer
Foundation.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
“We, representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society, are
appealing to the Director of the German Council on Foreign
Relations, Mr. Guntram Wolff, and the Chairman of the Konrad
Adenauer Foundation, Mr. Norbert Lammert, urging the organizations
they are leading to cancel the biased and pro-Armenian propaganda
event called“Cultural heritage of Arsakh” due to be held in Berlin
on March 6 this year.
As persons closely involved in diplomacy, you should know
perfectly well that Armenia and its puppet separatist regime, which
existed for nearly 30 years, occupied the territory of the Republic
of Azerbaijan for a long time, destroyed the material and cultural
heritage of the Azerbaijani people, wiped the cities and villages
off the face of the earth, turning them into cemeteries. Dozens of
mosques were blown up by Armenia, and many of them were desecrated
by keeping cattle in them.
The German Council on Foreign Relations and the Konrad Adenauer
Foundation did not bother to organize expert discussions against
this occupation and ethnic cleansing or publish a report on the
destruction of the material and cultural heritage of the
Azerbaijani people. This silence in relation to the destruction of
mosques in Karabakh and the keeping of pigs in them is an example
of Islamophobia.
As a result of the 44-day war in 2020 and the anti-terror
measures in September 2023, the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been fully ensured.
Today, the state of Azerbaijan is engaged in large-scale
construction and restoration work, clearing the territory of more
than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance Armenia left behind
in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur. The organizations you lead turned
a blind eye to this too.
Our question to you is this: what is your purpose in organizing
a lop-sided and biased discussion on“Cultural heritage of Arsakh”,
if it is based on lies, fraud and hypocrisy?
The organization of such an event hot on the heels of a meeting
of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Berlin is
part of the steps aimed at increasing ethnic hatred and undermining
peace talks. The German Council on Foreign Relations openly states
on its official website that it is funded by George Soros' Open
Society Institute. This is not supposed to promote Islamophobia,
prevent a normalization in Azerbaijan-Armenian relations and cover
up the crimes committed against the people of Azerbaijan.
We would like to believe that your intervention will help
resolve this issue and the institutions you lead will cancel the
Islamophobic event on“Cultural heritage of Arsakh”.
We urge you to investigate facts about the destruction of the
material and moral heritage of the Azerbaijani people in Garabagh
and on the territory of Armenia and organize discussions with the
participation of all parties.”
Signatories:
Fuad Mammadov, Chairman of the“Simurg” Azerbaijan Cultural
Association
Ramil Iskandarli, Chairman of the“Legal Analysis and Research”
Public Union
Bayimkhanim Verdiyeva, Chairperson of the Khan Shushinski
Foundation
Fariz Khalili, Chairman of the MIRAS Public Union for the Study
of Cultural Heritage
Zaur Mammadov, Chairman of the Baku Club of Political
Scientists
Shahla Naghiyeva, Chairperson of the“Sonmez Mashal” Cultural
Relations Public Union
Umud Mirzayev, President of the International Eurasia Press
Fund
Konul Behbudova, Chairperson of the“Karabakh Missing Families”
Public Union
Rey Gasimov, Chairman of the“Association of Landmine Victims in
Azerbaijan” Public Union
Gunel Safarova, Chairperson of the“Vatandash” Research and
Development Public Union
Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the“Azerbaijan Campaign Against
Landmines” Public Union
Khatira Valiyeva, Chairperson of the“Khankendi” Public Union
for the Support of Forced Migrants
Zaur Ibrahimli, Chairman of the“Prioritet” Social Economic
Research Center Public Union
Vugar Gadirov, Chairman of the“Youth Organization for Return
and Revival” Public Union
Khalid Kazimov, Chairman of the Regional Human Rights and Media
Center Public Union
Samad Vakilov, Chairman of the“Attorney Law Center” Public
Union
Ahmad Abbasbayli, Chairman of the“Center for Development of
Society” Public Union
Agil Jamal, Chairman of the“Common Values” Public Union
Irada Rzazada, Chairperson of the Public Union“For Social
Well-being of Citizens”
Etibar Mammadov, Chairman of the“Promotion of Culture and
National Traditions” Public Union
