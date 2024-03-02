Dubai: Up To 75% Discounts World's Biggest Book Sale Returns With 2 Million Books

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 2 Mar 2024, 6:21 PM

The Big Bad Wolf is back in Dubai, carrying hordes of books for avid and novice readers to devour.

The world's largest book sale returned for its fifth edition at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City on Friday. It will run until March 10 from 10am to 12 midnight daily – with more than two million books available, including bestsellers, biographies, graphic novels, cookbooks, children's books, classics, self-help, sci-fi, arts and crafts, history, business books, and more, plus a wide range of Arabic books.

Known as the world's biggest book sale – with discounts of up to 75 per cent – Big Bad Wolf Books is actually more than a book sale. Founder Andrew Yap, 48, said:“We are a global reading advocacy that aims to change the world one book at a time, by encouraging people of all ages to discover the joys of reading. We inspire them to pursue their dreams, and, importantly, empower them with the knowledge to realise their dreams.

“We believe that the more knowledge that one gains, the better equipped a person is to meet the exacting demands of today's competitive world,” added the Malaysian entrepreneur.

Photo: Supplied

Since its inception in 2009, Big Bad Wolf Books has evolved into global movement, touring 37 cities in 15 countries and territories, including the Philippines, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, UAE and Malaysia.

Photo: Supplied

More than two months ago, Big Bad Wolf Books made its first entry in Sharjah. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, chairperson of Sharjah Book Authority, noted the book sale event“(brought) a wealth of ideas, visions, and aspirations to readers in Sharjah and the wider UAE, establishing the exchange of ideas as a gateway to shared life experiences and the promotion of cherished values.”

Photo: Supplied

Now, Yap said:“I'm delighted to be back in Dubai for the fifth time. We're passionate about empowering the future generation by fostering a love of reading and making books accessible as well as affordable to all. The moment you walk in, you can find everything is affordable,”

“We're excited to set our sights on expanding to Egypt next, bringing the magic of affordable books to a wider audience,” he added.

Photo: Supplied

Big Bad Wolf Books is supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Big Bad Wolf Books (discounts of up to 75%)

When

March 1-10 (from 10am to 12 midnight)

Where

Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City

